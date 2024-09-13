Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Douglas Emmett (DEI)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Douglas Emmett (NYSE: DEI) in the last few weeks:

9/12/2024 – Douglas Emmett had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $14.00 to $16.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/11/2024 – Douglas Emmett had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $15.00 to $17.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/9/2024 – Douglas Emmett had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $15.00 to $18.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/28/2024 – Douglas Emmett had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $15.00 to $16.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

8/26/2024 – Douglas Emmett had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $14.00 to $16.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/12/2024 – Douglas Emmett had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $15.00 to $16.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Douglas Emmett Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DEI traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.80. 1,452,541 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,674,918. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.76 and a 12 month high of $16.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -54.19 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.10. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $245.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.62 million. Douglas Emmett had a negative return on equity of 0.88% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. Douglas Emmett’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Research analysts expect that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Douglas Emmett Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Douglas Emmett

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is presently -245.16%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Douglas Emmett by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,187,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,716,000 after acquiring an additional 229,301 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,119,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,235,000 after purchasing an additional 349,034 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the second quarter worth $3,825,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Douglas Emmett by 356.7% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 116,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 91,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,363,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,817,000 after buying an additional 751,419 shares during the period. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

