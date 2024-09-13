Analyzing Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) and Getty Images (NYSE:GETY)

Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY – Get Free Report) and Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Cielo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.8% of Getty Images shares are held by institutional investors. 12.3% of Getty Images shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cielo and Getty Images”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cielo $2.12 billion 1.08 $418.05 million $0.16 5.31 Getty Images $916.55 million 1.55 $19.34 million $0.06 57.83

Risk and Volatility

Cielo has higher revenue and earnings than Getty Images. Cielo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Getty Images, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Cielo has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Getty Images has a beta of 2.05, meaning that its share price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Cielo and Getty Images, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cielo 0 0 0 0 N/A Getty Images 0 2 3 0 2.60

Getty Images has a consensus price target of $5.64, suggesting a potential upside of 62.54%. Given Getty Images’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Getty Images is more favorable than Cielo.

Profitability

This table compares Cielo and Getty Images’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cielo 17.54% 12.28% 1.80% Getty Images 4.19% 9.36% 2.44%

Summary

Getty Images beats Cielo on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cielo

Cielo S.A., through its subsidiaries, provides payment services in Brazil and the United States. The company provides services related to credit and debit cards, and other payment methods, including signing up of merchants and service providers; rental, installation, and maintenance of point-of-sale terminals; and data capture and processing of electronic and manual transactions, as well as the issuance and management of payment accounts. It also offers services related to the processing means of payments that involve cards, maintenance services, and contacts with merchants for acceptance of credit and debit cards; development and licensing of computer software; electronic transactions processing; and technology services for collection and management of accounts payable and receivable using the Internet. The company was formerly known as Companhia Brasileira de Meios de Pagamento and changed its name to Cielo S.A. in December 2009. Cielo S.A. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Barueri, Brazil.

About Getty Images

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. offers creative and editorial visual content solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include Getty Images that offers creative and editorial content including stills, music and video which focuses on corporate, agency, and media customers; iStock.com, an e-commerce offering where customers have access to creative stills and video; Unsplash.com, a platform offering free stock photo downloads and paid subscriptions targeted to the high-growth prosumer and semi-professional creator segments; and Unsplash+ that provides access to unique model released content with expanded legal protections. In addition, it maintains privately-owned photographic archives covering news, sport, and entertainment, as well as variety of subjects, including lifestyle, business, science, health, wellness, beauty, sports, transportation, and travel. Further, the company provides music licensing, and digital asset management and distribution services. It serves media outlets, advertising agencies and corporations, individual creators, and prosumers. The company was formerly known as Getty Images, Inc. Getty Images Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

