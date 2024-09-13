Analyzing Computer Services (OTCMKTS:CSVI) & NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS)

Computer Services (OTCMKTS:CSVI – Get Free Report) and NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

38.8% of NerdWallet shares are held by institutional investors. 45.9% of NerdWallet shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Computer Services and NerdWallet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Computer Services N/A N/A N/A NerdWallet -1.85% -2.98% -2.56%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Computer Services $316.65 million 5.04 $61.86 million N/A N/A NerdWallet $599.40 million 1.70 -$11.80 million ($0.17) -76.17

This table compares Computer Services and NerdWallet”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Computer Services has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NerdWallet.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Computer Services and NerdWallet, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Computer Services 0 0 0 0 N/A NerdWallet 0 2 4 0 2.67

NerdWallet has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 23.46%. Given NerdWallet’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NerdWallet is more favorable than Computer Services.

About Computer Services



Computer Services, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides core processing, digital banking, managed services, payments processing, print and electronic distribution, and regulatory compliance solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities in the United States. The company offers processing, maintenance, and support services; software licensing and installation services; and professional services, as well as sells equipment and supplies. It also provides integrated banking solutions, which include mobile and Internet banking; check imaging; cash management; branch and merchant capture; print and mail, and electronic document distribution services; corporate intranets; board portals; Web hosting; e-messaging; teller and platform services; ATM and debit card service and support; payments solutions; cybersecurity risk assessment; network management; and cloud-based managed services. In addition, the company offers compliance software and services for regulatory compliance, homeland security, anti-money laundering, anti-terrorism financing, and fraud prevention. It serves community and regional banks; multi-bank holding companies; and technology, logistics, and insurance organizations, as well as various other business enterprises. The company was incorporated in 1965 and is headquartered in Paducah, Kentucky.

About NerdWallet



NerdWallet, Inc. operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada. Its platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as through NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in San Francisco, California.

