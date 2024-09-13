Analyzing Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) and Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX)

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) and Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Wix.com and Pinterest, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wix.com 0 4 13 1 2.83 Pinterest 0 8 22 0 2.73

Wix.com presently has a consensus price target of $189.19, indicating a potential upside of 23.07%. Pinterest has a consensus price target of $42.50, indicating a potential upside of 45.01%. Given Pinterest’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Pinterest is more favorable than Wix.com.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wix.com 4.44% -49.05% 4.78% Pinterest 5.75% 6.94% 5.93%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Wix.com and Pinterest’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Wix.com and Pinterest”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wix.com $1.65 billion 5.32 $33.14 million $1.14 134.84 Pinterest $3.34 billion 6.00 -$35.61 million $0.21 139.57

Wix.com has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pinterest. Wix.com is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pinterest, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Wix.com has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pinterest has a beta of 1, indicating that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.5% of Wix.com shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.8% of Pinterest shares are held by institutional investors. 6.2% of Wix.com shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of Pinterest shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Pinterest beats Wix.com on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers. It also provides Wix Logo Maker that generates a logo, including through the use of artificial intelligence; Wix Answers to support users; and Payments by Wix, a payment platform, which helps its users receive payments from their customers through their Wix Website. In addition, the company offers various vertical-specific applications that business owners use to operate various aspects of their business online. Further, it provides a range of complementary services, including Wix App Market, a marketplace that offers its registered users various free and paid web applications for building, growing, and managing their businesses; Wix marketplace that brings users seeking help in creating and managing a website together with Web experts; and Wix owner App, a native mobile application, which enables users to manage their Websites and Wix operating systems. The company was formerly known as Wixpress Ltd. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc. operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc. and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc. in April 2012. Pinterest, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

