Andrew Cheng Sells 1,738 Shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Stock

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) CEO Andrew Cheng sold 1,738 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total transaction of $45,500.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 605,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,849,817.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKRO traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.34. 362,109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 942,059. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.25 and a twelve month high of $53.77. The company has a current ratio of 24.89, a quick ratio of 24.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.30 and a beta of -0.26.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.09. On average, research analysts forecast that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Akero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKRO. RTW Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $83,891,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 247.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,881,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053,028 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,121,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815,569 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 1,858,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,951,000 after purchasing an additional 749,226 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 19.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,669,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,702,000 after purchasing an additional 584,875 shares during the last quarter.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

