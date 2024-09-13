Anew Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:WENAW) Short Interest Update

Anew Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:WENAW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 158.3% from the August 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Anew Medical Trading Down 13.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WENAW traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.04. 893 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,285. Anew Medical has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.15.

About Anew Medical

Anew Medical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for neurological and age-related disorders, and specialty diagnostics. Its products include cell and gene therapies to mitigate age-related pathologies, such as dementia symptoms, and Alzheimer and neuromuscular diseases; biologics/biosimilars in the treatment of cancer; and melanocortin receptors.

