Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) Earns Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ANNX. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Annexon in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Annexon in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Annexon from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Annexon has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.80.

Annexon Stock Performance

Shares of ANNX stock opened at $6.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $621.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.28. Annexon has a 52 week low of $1.57 and a 52 week high of $8.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.51.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.23). Sell-side analysts forecast that Annexon will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Annexon news, EVP Ted Yednock sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.64, for a total value of $31,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 9,600 shares of company stock valued at $53,504 and sold 12,888 shares valued at $75,122. 12.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Annexon

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC raised its position in Annexon by 8.0% during the first quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 8,703,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,402,000 after purchasing an additional 641,549 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Annexon during the 4th quarter worth $31,780,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Annexon by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,989,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,346,000 after buying an additional 832,617 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Annexon by 96.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,747,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,871,000 after buying an additional 1,839,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG bought a new position in Annexon in the first quarter valued at about $15,647,000.

About Annexon

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines for treating inflammatory-related diseases. Its lead candidate is ANX005, an investigational full-length monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with guillain-barré syndrome; completed Phase II clinical trial for treating Huntington's disease; and in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

