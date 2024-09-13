ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDY) Short Interest Update

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 84.4% from the August 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ANTA Sports Products Stock Down 2.6 %

ANPDY stock opened at $221.28 on Friday. ANTA Sports Products has a 12 month low of $203.20 and a 12 month high of $304.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $227.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.60.

Get ANTA Sports Products alerts:

ANTA Sports Products Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $3.7122 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This is a positive change from ANTA Sports Products’s previous dividend of $3.60. ANTA Sports Products’s payout ratio is 37.10%.

About ANTA Sports Products

ANTA Sports Products Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, design, manufacturing, and marketing of shoes, apparel, and accessories in the Mainland of China, Hong Kong, Macao, and internationally. The company's products portfolio includes running, cross-training, basketball, professional competition, training, physical education classes, outdoor sports, triathlon, golf, skiing, camping, hiking, urban outdoor, tennis, and other sports under the FILA, FILA KIDS, FILA FUSION, AMER, KOLON SPORT, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ANTA Sports Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANTA Sports Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.