Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Price Target Cut to GBX 2,000 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,100 ($27.46) to GBX 2,000 ($26.15) in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,065 ($27.00) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,700 ($22.23) to GBX 1,850 ($24.19) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,520 ($32.95) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,948.57 ($25.48).

Get Antofagasta alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Antofagasta

Antofagasta Stock Performance

Antofagasta Cuts Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.84, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market cap of £17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,916.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,910.43 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,038.80. Antofagasta has a 52-week low of GBX 1,280 ($16.74) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,425 ($31.71).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Antofagasta’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,406.78%.

Antofagasta Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.