Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS) Trading 10% Higher

Shares of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Get Free Report) traded up 10% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.40 and last traded at $5.38. 445,087 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 1,395,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays cut their price objective on Anywhere Real Estate from $4.50 to $3.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th.

Get Anywhere Real Estate alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HOUS

Anywhere Real Estate Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.77. The firm has a market cap of $607.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Anywhere Real Estate had a negative return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. Anywhere Real Estate’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Anywhere Real Estate Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Anywhere Real Estate

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HOUS. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Anywhere Real Estate during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Anywhere Real Estate during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Anywhere Real Estate during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its position in Anywhere Real Estate by 16.7% during the second quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Anywhere Real Estate during the first quarter valued at $67,000. 97.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Anywhere Real Estate

(Get Free Report)

Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Anywhere Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anywhere Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.