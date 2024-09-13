API3 (API3) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $163.51 Million

API3 (API3) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 13th. In the last week, API3 has traded up 4.8% against the dollar. One API3 token can now be bought for $1.40 or 0.00002430 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. API3 has a total market capitalization of $163.51 million and approximately $6.30 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000089 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.
API3 Profile
API3’s launch date was September 15th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 140,640,242 tokens and its circulating supply is 116,397,202 tokens. API3’s official message board is medium.com/api3. API3’s official Twitter account is @api3dao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/api3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for API3 is api3.org.
Buying and Selling API3
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade API3 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy API3 using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for API3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for API3 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.