Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Research Coverage Started at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $132.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Apollo Global Management from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Argus dropped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $129.06.

Shares of NYSE APO opened at $112.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $113.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.35. The company has a market cap of $63.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.61. Apollo Global Management has a twelve month low of $77.11 and a twelve month high of $126.45.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.03). Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Apollo Global Management will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.49%.

In related news, Director Pauline Richards acquired 2,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $104.92 per share, for a total transaction of $246,666.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,854 shares in the company, valued at $9,007,801.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the second quarter worth about $35,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 709.3% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

