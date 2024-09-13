Apple’s (AAPL) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $265.00 price objective on the iPhone maker’s stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson raised Apple from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Apple from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $261.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Apple from $190.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $238.62.
Apple Price Performance
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 26.44% and a return on equity of 147.15%. The business had revenue of $85.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Apple will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.
Apple Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.55%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total value of $20,644,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 191,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,542,136.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total transaction of $1,121,037.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,125 shares in the company, valued at $5,223,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total value of $20,644,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 191,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,542,136.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,884 shares of company stock valued at $23,723,887 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Apple
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAPL. American Trust lifted its position in Apple by 11.5% in the second quarter. American Trust now owns 72,174 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $15,201,000 after purchasing an additional 7,428 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,903 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,192,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 79,910 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,830,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. bought a new stake in Apple in the second quarter valued at about $563,000. Finally, Brightwater Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the second quarter worth about $2,360,000. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Apple Company Profile
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
