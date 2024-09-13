AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 467,500 shares, an increase of 254.7% from the August 15th total of 131,800 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 134,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.
AppTech Payments Price Performance
Shares of APCX opened at $0.83 on Friday. AppTech Payments has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $3.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
AppTech Payments (NASDAQ:APCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. AppTech Payments had a negative net margin of 2,648.70% and a negative return on equity of 451.88%. The company had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter.
AppTech Payments Company Profile
AppTech Payments Corp., a financial technology company, provides electronic payment processing technologies and merchant services in the United States. Its merchant transaction services offer processing payments for credit and debit cards through point-of-sale equipment, e-commerce gateways, periodic automatic clearing house payments, and gift and loyalty programs.
