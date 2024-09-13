APx Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:APXI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

APx Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:APXI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the August 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On APx Acquisition Corp. I

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new stake in APx Acquisition Corp. I during the second quarter worth approximately $2,925,000. Berkley W R Corp grew its position in shares of APx Acquisition Corp. I by 45.7% in the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 575,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,680,000 after purchasing an additional 180,499 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its position in APx Acquisition Corp. I by 79.5% during the first quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 358,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,103,000 after buying an additional 158,990 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in APx Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter worth about $1,519,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its holdings in APx Acquisition Corp. I by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 593,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,622,000 after buying an additional 134,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.82% of the company’s stock.

Get APx Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

APx Acquisition Corp. I Price Performance

Shares of APXI stock opened at $11.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.53. APx Acquisition Corp. I has a twelve month low of $10.90 and a twelve month high of $11.70.

About APx Acquisition Corp. I

APx Acquisition Corp. I. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. APx Acquisition Corp. I. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for APx Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APx Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.