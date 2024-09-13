ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) Short Interest Up 81.5% in August

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 162,400 shares, an increase of 81.5% from the August 15th total of 89,500 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 288,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARC. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 105,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 3,834 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 34,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 16.3% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 55,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 7,805 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 3.0% in the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 400,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 11,519 shares during the period. Finally, Heron Bay Capital Management raised its position in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 29.6% in the first quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 60,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 13,837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on ARC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ARC Document Solutions in a research note on Saturday, September 7th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Singular Research raised ARC Document Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st.

ARC Document Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ARC remained flat at $3.36 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 434,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,590. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $145.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.13. ARC Document Solutions has a 12 month low of $2.56 and a 12 month high of $3.41.

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. ARC Document Solutions had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $75.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ARC Document Solutions will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARC Document Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. ARC Document Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

About ARC Document Solutions

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a digital printing company, provides digital printing and document-related services in the United States. It provides managed print services, that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; and cloud-based document management software and other digital hosting services.

