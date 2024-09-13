Arcadium Lithium (NYSE:ALTM) Shares Gap Up to $2.26

Arcadium Lithium plc (NYSE:ALTM – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.26, but opened at $2.68. Arcadium Lithium shares last traded at $2.53, with a volume of 3,543,976 shares trading hands.
Several research firms recently commented on ALTM. UBS Group raised shares of Arcadium Lithium to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Arcadium Lithium to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th.
Arcadium Lithium (NYSE:ALTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The business had revenue of $254.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.63 million.
Arcadium Lithium plc engages in the production of lithium chemicals products in the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It offers battery-grade lithium hydroxide, lithium carbonate, butyllithium and high purity lithium metal for electric vehicles, electronics, agricultural, industrial, greases, polymers, pharmaceutical, battery, and aerospace applications.
