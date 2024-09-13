Arcadium Lithium (NYSE:ALTM) Shares Gap Up to $2.26

Arcadium Lithium plc (NYSE:ALTM – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.26, but opened at $2.68. Arcadium Lithium shares last traded at $2.53, with a volume of 3,543,976 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on ALTM. UBS Group raised shares of Arcadium Lithium to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Arcadium Lithium to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th.

Get Arcadium Lithium alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Arcadium Lithium

Arcadium Lithium Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.62.

Arcadium Lithium (NYSE:ALTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The business had revenue of $254.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.63 million.

Arcadium Lithium Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arcadium Lithium plc engages in the production of lithium chemicals products in the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It offers battery-grade lithium hydroxide, lithium carbonate, butyllithium and high purity lithium metal for electric vehicles, electronics, agricultural, industrial, greases, polymers, pharmaceutical, battery, and aerospace applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arcadium Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcadium Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.