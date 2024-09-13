Ark (ARK) Price Tops $0.32

Ark (ARK) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 13th. One Ark coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000530 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ark has a market capitalization of $58.76 million and approximately $7.63 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ark has traded up 15.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000245 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000835 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001085 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000674 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001346 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001288 BTC.

About Ark

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 183,422,248 coins and its circulating supply is 183,422,274 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ark is ark.io. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

