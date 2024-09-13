ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (BATS:ARKQ) Stock Price Up 2.4%

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (BATS:ARKQ – Get Free Report) shares were up 2.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $55.62 and last traded at $55.61. Approximately 69,632 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $54.32.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.76. The company has a market cap of $902.48 million, a PE ratio of 28.71 and a beta of 1.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Advocates LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $456,000.

About ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF

The ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (ARKQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund with a broad mandate to invest in companies that its managers identify as benefiting from automation and other technological advancements.

