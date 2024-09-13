ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.96% from the company’s previous close.

ARM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ARM in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of ARM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of ARM from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of ARM from $110.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on ARM from $110.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.04.

ARM Price Performance

NASDAQ ARM opened at $139.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.85. ARM has a 52-week low of $46.50 and a 52-week high of $188.75.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. ARM had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $939.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $905.53 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. ARM’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that ARM will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of ARM

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARM. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in ARM in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in ARM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ARM by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of ARM during the second quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

About ARM

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

