Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Armada Hoffler Properties in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.75 price target on the stock.

Get Armada Hoffler Properties alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Armada Hoffler Properties

Armada Hoffler Properties Trading Up 0.8 %

Insider Transactions at Armada Hoffler Properties

Shares of Armada Hoffler Properties stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 381,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,244. The company has a quick ratio of 7.49, a current ratio of 7.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 132.90 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.75 and a 200 day moving average of $11.13. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $13.11.

In related news, Director Dennis H. Gartman bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.09 per share, with a total value of $49,905.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,279.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Armada Hoffler Properties

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 114,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 47,377 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 9.4% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 970,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,098,000 after purchasing an additional 83,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,757,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,679,000 after buying an additional 65,300 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 2.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 234,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,437,000 after buying an additional 6,236 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,551,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,193,000 after acquiring an additional 124,204 shares during the period. 66.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Armada Hoffler Properties

(Get Free Report)

Armada Hoffler (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality retail, office, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.