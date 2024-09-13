ArriVent BioPharma (NASDAQ:AVBP) Price Target Raised to $36.00

ArriVent BioPharma (NASDAQ:AVBP – Free Report) had its target price boosted by HC Wainwright from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of ArriVent BioPharma in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.80.

Get ArriVent BioPharma alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ArriVent BioPharma

ArriVent BioPharma Stock Down 6.2 %

Shares of AVBP opened at $23.79 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.82. ArriVent BioPharma has a 52-week low of $14.35 and a 52-week high of $30.99.

ArriVent BioPharma (NASDAQ:AVBP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65). Equities analysts forecast that ArriVent BioPharma will post -3.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of ArriVent BioPharma

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of ArriVent BioPharma during the first quarter valued at $83,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in ArriVent BioPharma during the first quarter valued at $11,586,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in ArriVent BioPharma in the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ArriVent BioPharma during the 1st quarter worth about $9,922,000. Finally, Hhlr Advisors LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of ArriVent BioPharma during the 1st quarter worth about $70,174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.48% of the company’s stock.

About ArriVent BioPharma

(Get Free Report)

ArriVent BioPharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in the identification, development, and commercialization of medicines for the unmet medical needs of patients with cancers in the United States. It also engages in the development and commercialization of targeted cancer therapies for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and other solid tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ArriVent BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArriVent BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.