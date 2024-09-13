Ascendiant Capital Markets Raises Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Price Target to $30.00

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Ascendiant Capital Markets from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pro-Dex from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, September 7th.

Pro-Dex Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Pro-Dex stock opened at $26.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $89.24 million, a P/E ratio of 45.00 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Pro-Dex has a 12-month low of $14.51 and a 12-month high of $27.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.43 and its 200-day moving average is $19.11.

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $15.03 million for the quarter. Pro-Dex had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 6.82%.

Insider Activity at Pro-Dex

In other Pro-Dex news, Director Angelita Rebamontan Domingo sold 2,585 shares of Pro-Dex stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $47,305.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,895.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 42.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Pro-Dex by 5.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 63,036 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,067 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pro-Dex by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Pro-Dex by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,240 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. 15.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pro-Dex Company Profile

Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.

Further Reading

