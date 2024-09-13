Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) Cut to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has C$0.15 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$1.00. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ascot Resources’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$1.25 price objective on shares of Ascot Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Desjardins upgraded Ascot Resources to a moderate buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on Ascot Resources from C$0.85 to C$0.60 in a research note on Friday, July 5th.

Get Ascot Resources alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AOT

Ascot Resources Price Performance

Ascot Resources Company Profile

Shares of AOT opened at C$0.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 0.28. Ascot Resources has a 52-week low of C$0.14 and a 52-week high of C$0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$113.03 million, a PE ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 1.59.

(Get Free Report)

Ascot Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for gold, silver, copper, porphyry copper, molybdenum, and sand and gravel deposits. The Company's principal property includes two landholdings, including its 100% interests in the Premier Gold Project covering an area of approximately 8,133 hectares; and Red Mountain Project that covers an area of approximately 17,125 hectares located in British Columbia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ascot Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascot Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.