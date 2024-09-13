ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) Director Arshad Matin Sells 2,000 Shares

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report) Director Arshad Matin sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.51, for a total transaction of $185,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,077,278.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

ASGN Price Performance

NYSE:ASGN traded up $3.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $92.76. The company had a trading volume of 176,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,561. ASGN Incorporated has a 52-week low of $76.70 and a 52-week high of $106.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.03. ASGN had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that ASGN Incorporated will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of ASGN

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASGN. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in ASGN by 1,851.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after buying an additional 18,868 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. boosted its position in ASGN by 0.9% during the first quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 548,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,440,000 after buying an additional 4,931 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ASGN during the first quarter valued at about $512,000. Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ASGN by 43.8% during the second quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 9,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in ASGN during the first quarter valued at about $154,000. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of ASGN from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of ASGN in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASGN currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.22.

ASGN Company Profile

ASGN Incorporated engages in the provision of information technology (IT) services and solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services primarily to enterprise clients.

