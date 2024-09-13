ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Price Target Lowered to $88.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of ASGN in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ASGN has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $97.22.

ASGN opened at $89.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.05 and a 200-day moving average of $95.48. ASGN has a 52 week low of $76.70 and a 52 week high of $106.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. ASGN had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ASGN will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jonathan S. Holman sold 503 shares of ASGN stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.45, for a total value of $45,496.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,759.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASGN by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 5,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in ASGN in the first quarter valued at about $154,000. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ASGN in the first quarter worth about $512,000. Reinhart Partners LLC. grew its stake in shares of ASGN by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 548,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,440,000 after purchasing an additional 4,931 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of ASGN by 1,851.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 18,868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

ASGN Incorporated engages in the provision of information technology (IT) services and solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services primarily to enterprise clients.

