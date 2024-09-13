Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.22

Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.22 and traded as low as $2.49. Atomera shares last traded at $2.61, with a volume of 144,634 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Atomera from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

View Our Latest Analysis on ATOM

Atomera Trading Down 2.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 6.03, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $68.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.40.

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATOM. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Atomera in the second quarter valued at about $512,000. Quantum Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Atomera by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 301,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after buying an additional 61,074 shares during the last quarter. Avenir Corp lifted its holdings in Atomera by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 372,761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,613,000 after buying an additional 57,045 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Atomera by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 142,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 35,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Atomera during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

About Atomera

(Get Free Report)

Atomera Incorporated engages in the developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry in North America and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is the Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

Read More

