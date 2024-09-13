AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.44.

A number of research firms recently commented on ATRC. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on AtriCure from $65.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of AtriCure from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of AtriCure from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

ATRC opened at $27.71 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 4.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.20 and a beta of 1.43. AtriCure has a 52-week low of $18.94 and a 52-week high of $44.92.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). The company had revenue of $116.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.24 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 9.33% and a negative return on equity of 8.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AtriCure will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Maggie Yuen sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $84,245.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,970 shares in the company, valued at $215,907.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRC. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AtriCure by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,202 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in AtriCure by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 367,151 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $13,104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,165 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in AtriCure by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,051 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 100,842 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 22,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its position in shares of AtriCure by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 50,504 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 6,355 shares in the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, exclusion of the left atrial appendage, and temporarily blocking pain by ablating peripheral nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation, and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enables users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

