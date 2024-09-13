AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stock Position Lifted by Equity Investment Corp

Equity Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,043,984 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 266,717 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for about 4.4% of Equity Investment Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Equity Investment Corp owned approximately 0.13% of AT&T worth $172,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 2.2% in the second quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 3.2% during the second quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 92,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 42,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on AT&T from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.31.

AT&T Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of T opened at $21.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $154.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.59. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.12 and a 52-week high of $21.86.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. AT&T had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $29.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.68%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

