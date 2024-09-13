Auckland International Airport Limited (ASX:AIA) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

Auckland International Airport Limited (ASX:AIA – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Friday, September 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.059 per share on Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. This is a positive change from Auckland International Airport’s previous final dividend of $0.04.

Auckland International Airport Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.46, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

About Auckland International Airport

Auckland International Airport Limited provides airport facilities, supporting infrastructure, and aeronautical services in Auckland and New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Aeronautical, Retail, and Property. The Aeronautical segment provides services that facilitate the movement of aircraft, passengers, and cargo, as well as utility services, which support the airport; and leases space for facilities, such as terminals.

