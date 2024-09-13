Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $271.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $267.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $282.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $265.36.

Shares of ADP stock opened at $278.40 on Monday. Automatic Data Processing has a fifty-two week low of $205.53 and a fifty-two week high of $279.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $259.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.07, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.79.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 89.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

In related news, Director Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 9,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.45, for a total transaction of $2,479,748.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,899,862.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Maria Black sold 19,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.38, for a total value of $5,253,553.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,464,384.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 9,203 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.45, for a total transaction of $2,479,748.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,899,862.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,817 shares of company stock worth $15,999,208. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 38.2% during the second quarter. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at approximately $774,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth approximately $16,589,000. Finally, Brown Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,698,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

