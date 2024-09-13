Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) fell 4.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.46 and last traded at $13.69. 475,567 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 1,200,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.39.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Rodman & Renshaw started coverage on Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.57.

The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.77 and a 200-day moving average of $15.94.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $41.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.47 million. Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 122.64% and a negative net margin of 111.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2666.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.70) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVDL. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Finally, Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. 69.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is LUMRYZ, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

