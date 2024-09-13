Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) Stake Trimmed by Grand Wealth Management LLC

Grand Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,474 shares during the period. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF makes up approximately 6.2% of Grand Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Grand Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $10,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 833.3% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $95,000.

AVUS opened at $91.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.00. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $69.57 and a 12-month high of $94.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.33.

About Avantis U.S. Equity ETF

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

