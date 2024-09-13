Avantium (OTCMKTS:AVTXF) Short Interest Update

Avantium (OTCMKTS:AVTXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.
Avantium Stock Performance
OTCMKTS AVTXF opened at C$1.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$2.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.47. Avantium has a one year low of C$1.74 and a one year high of C$4.55.
Avantium Company Profile
