Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) Price Target Cut to $42.00

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by analysts at B. Riley from $55.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 100.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AVNW. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Aviat Networks in a report on Friday, July 5th. StockNews.com raised Aviat Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of Aviat Networks in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.75.

AVNW stock opened at $20.99 on Friday. Aviat Networks has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $38.85. The stock has a market cap of $263.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVNW. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Aviat Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Aviat Networks by 84.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,475 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Aviat Networks by 309.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,934 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 4,486 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Aviat Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $400,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 26.2% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 10,654 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Aviat Networks, Inc provides microwave networking and wireless access networking solutions in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outdoor, indoor, and split-mount radios; microwave routers, switches, and trunking; and private LTE, virtual fiber, and element management products; and hosted software products, such as aviat design, frequency assurance software, and health assurance software.

