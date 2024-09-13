Ayr Wellness Inc. (CVE:AYR) Senior Officer Jr. Mendola Robert James Sells 19,163 Shares

Ayr Wellness Inc. (CVE:AYR – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Jr. Mendola Robert James sold 19,163 shares of Ayr Wellness stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.82, for a total value of C$54,039.66.
Ayr Wellness Stock Performance
Ayr Wellness (CVE:AYR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.35) by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$160.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$161.31 million.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded Ayr Wellness to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.
Ayr Wellness Company Profile
