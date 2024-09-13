Azimut Exploration (CVE:AZM) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.49

Azimut Exploration Inc. (CVE:AZM – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.49 and traded as low as C$0.48. Azimut Exploration shares last traded at C$0.48, with a volume of 13,250 shares traded.

Azimut Exploration Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$41.90 million, a P/E ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.49 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.60.

Azimut Exploration (CVE:AZM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The mining company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Azimut Exploration had a return on equity of 2.07% and a net margin of 311.80%. The company had revenue of C$0.08 million for the quarter.

Azimut Exploration Company Profile

Azimut Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, base metals, chromium, nickel, diamond, tellurium, bismuth, tungsten, tin, molybdenum, rhenium, indium, rare earth elements, uranium, zinc, silver, cobalt, and platinum group elements.

