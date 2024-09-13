Azrieli Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:AZRGF) Short Interest Update

Azrieli Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:AZRGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 88.9% from the August 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Azrieli Group Stock Performance

AZRGF stock opened at $63.33 on Friday. Azrieli Group has a 1-year low of $63.33 and a 1-year high of $63.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.33 and its 200 day moving average is $60.15.

About Azrieli Group

Azrieli Group Ltd operates in the real estate industry primarily in Israel and the United States. The company operates through six segments: Retail Centers and Malls in Israel, Office and Other Space for Lease in Israel, Income-Producing Properties in the U.S., Senior Housing, Data Centers, and Rental housing in Israel.

