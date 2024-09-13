Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) Short Interest Update

Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 90.0% from the August 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Babcock International Group Price Performance

BCKIF opened at $6.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.61. Babcock International Group has a 52-week low of $4.53 and a 52-week high of $7.50.

About Babcock International Group

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and integration of specialist systems for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.

