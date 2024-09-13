Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) Short Interest Update

Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 90.0% from the August 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Babcock International Group Price Performance
BCKIF opened at $6.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.61. Babcock International Group has a 52-week low of $4.53 and a 52-week high of $7.50.
About Babcock International Group
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Babcock International Group
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- 3 Fresh Stock Buybacks: These are the Ones to Buy
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Tesla’s New Buy Rating: Why Analysts Are Optimistic
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Is Halliburton Stock a Good Buy at Current Levels?
Receive News & Ratings for Babcock International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.