Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) Short Interest Update

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,580,000 shares, an increase of 186.8% from the August 15th total of 899,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock remained flat at $1.26 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 687,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399,133. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $5.06. The firm has a market cap of $116.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.28.

Get Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises alerts:

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $233.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.20 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

Read Our Latest Report on BW

Institutional Trading of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BW. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 1,398,050.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 671,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 671,064 shares during the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $744,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,379,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 352,607 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $401,000. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. increased its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 27,446,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,072,000 after purchasing an additional 157,883 shares during the period. 83.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.