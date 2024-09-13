Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Purchased by Meeder Advisory Services Inc.

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,915 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BAC. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,175,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth $1,453,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of America by 149.9% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 12,744 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 40,508,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,363,928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,935,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $3,601,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BAC opened at $38.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $300.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $44.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.17 and a 200-day moving average of $38.64.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $25.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.22 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 10.56%. Bank of America’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 35.99%.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,721,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total transaction of $68,114,452.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 861,175,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,076,699,933.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,721,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total value of $68,114,452.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 861,175,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,076,699,933.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bernard A. Mensah sold 92,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total value of $3,661,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,824,063.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,391,986 shares of company stock worth $4,719,796,383 in the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.22.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

