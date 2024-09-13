Bank of America Increases RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target to $359.00

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Bank of America from $310.00 to $359.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.13% from the stock’s current price.

RH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of RH from $350.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Wedbush lifted their target price on RH from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on RH from $264.00 to $226.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of RH in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of RH from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $309.58.

Get RH alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RH

RH Stock Up 24.8 %

Shares of NYSE RH traded up $63.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $320.15. 2,970,672 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 726,972. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $261.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $265.85. RH has a 1 year low of $207.26 and a 1 year high of $354.86.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $829.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.52 million. RH had a negative return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 2.72%. RH’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.93 EPS. Research analysts predict that RH will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at RH

In other news, CEO Gary G. Friedman acquired 34,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $215.00 per share, with a total value of $7,353,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,339,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,941,545. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 28.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RH

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in RH by 0.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its stake in shares of RH by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in RH by 1.7% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in RH by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of RH by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 13,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,659,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

RH Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.