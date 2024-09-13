Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) Short Interest Update

Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, a growth of 564.3% from the August 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Bank of Ireland Group Stock Up 1.5 %

BKRIY opened at $10.91 on Friday. Bank of Ireland Group has a 12 month low of $8.38 and a 12 month high of $11.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.69.

Bank of Ireland Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a $0.243 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th.

Bank of Ireland Group Company Profile

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services. It provides current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, motor finance, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; and business and farming loans, green business, insurance premium finance, invoice finance, hire purchase, and leasing services.

