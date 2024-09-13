Barclays Raises Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Price Target to $380.00

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by analysts at Barclays from $300.00 to $380.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.12% from the stock’s previous close.

EFX has been the subject of several other research reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Equifax in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Equifax to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Equifax from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Equifax from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $277.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equifax currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.59.

Shares of EFX traded up $8.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $306.15. 252,041 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 813,692. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Equifax has a 52-week low of $159.95 and a 52-week high of $308.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $281.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.97. The company has a market cap of $37.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.58.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The credit services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 18.88%. Equifax’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Equifax will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Carla Chaney sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.85, for a total transaction of $845,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,065,118.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Conning Inc. boosted its holdings in Equifax by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 848 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 3,726 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Equifax by 0.3% during the second quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,464 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in Equifax by 5.1% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

