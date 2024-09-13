Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Barnes & Noble Education in a research note on Friday, May 24th.

Barnes & Noble Education Stock Up 6.8 %

BNED stock opened at $11.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $293.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.28. Barnes & Noble Education has a fifty-two week low of $6.05 and a fifty-two week high of $226.00.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($7.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $235.92 million during the quarter. Barnes & Noble Education had a negative return on equity of 37.91% and a negative net margin of 4.03%.

In related news, Director Eric Singer acquired 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.15 per share, with a total value of $146,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,441 shares in the company, valued at $916,394.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Eric Singer acquired 18,000 shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.15 per share, with a total value of $146,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 112,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $916,394.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Martin bought 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.19 per share, for a total transaction of $273,220.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 125,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,920.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 116,000 shares of company stock worth $838,720 over the last quarter. 5.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BNED. DCF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Barnes & Noble Education during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Barnes & Noble Education during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,256,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,832,000 after buying an additional 90,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.51% of the company’s stock.

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.

