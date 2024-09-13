Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Short Interest Up 330.8% in August

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, an increase of 330.8% from the August 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Citigroup upgraded Barratt Developments to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.
Barratt Developments Stock Performance
Barratt Developments Company Profile
Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding business in the United Kingdom. The company acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.
