Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Short Interest Up 330.8% in August

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, an increase of 330.8% from the August 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Barratt Developments to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.

Barratt Developments stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.30. 3,008 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,676. Barratt Developments has a 1 year low of $9.45 and a 1 year high of $14.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.52.

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding business in the United Kingdom. The company acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.

