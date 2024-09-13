bebe stores, inc. (OTCMKTS:BEBE) Short Interest Update

bebe stores, inc. (OTCMKTS:BEBE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 285.7% from the August 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

bebe stores Stock Performance

Shares of BEBE opened at $2.21 on Friday. bebe stores has a one year low of $1.55 and a one year high of $4.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.38.

Get bebe stores alerts:

bebe stores Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

bebe stores, inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the design, development, and production of women's apparel and accessories. The company marketed its products under the bebe and BEBE SPORT brand names through its retail stores; bebe.com, an online store; and 39 bebe outlet stores.

Receive News & Ratings for bebe stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bebe stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.