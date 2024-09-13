bebe stores, inc. (OTCMKTS:BEBE) Short Interest Update

bebe stores, inc. (OTCMKTS:BEBE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 285.7% from the August 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
bebe stores Stock Performance
Shares of BEBE opened at $2.21 on Friday. bebe stores has a one year low of $1.55 and a one year high of $4.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.38.
bebe stores Company Profile
