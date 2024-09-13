Bellevue Healthcare (LON:BBH) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Shares of Bellevue Healthcare (LON:BBH – Get Free Report) were up 1.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 153.40 ($2.01) and last traded at GBX 152.80 ($2.00). Approximately 2,302,804 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 53% from the average daily volume of 1,506,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 150.40 ($1.97).

Bellevue Healthcare Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £835.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 955.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 150.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 146.85.

Get Bellevue Healthcare alerts:

Bellevue Healthcare Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of GBX 2.52 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a yield of 1.71%. Bellevue Healthcare’s payout ratio is 3,750.00%.

Bellevue Healthcare Company Profile

Bellevue Healthcare Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Bellevue Asset Management AG. The fund is managed by Bellevue Advisors Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across healthcare sector. It seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the MSCI World Healthcare Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bellevue Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellevue Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.