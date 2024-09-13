Bellevue Healthcare (LON:BBH) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Shares of Bellevue Healthcare (LON:BBH – Get Free Report) were up 1.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 153.40 ($2.01) and last traded at GBX 152.80 ($2.00). Approximately 2,302,804 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 53% from the average daily volume of 1,506,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 150.40 ($1.97).
Bellevue Healthcare Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of £835.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 955.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 150.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 146.85.
Bellevue Healthcare Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of GBX 2.52 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a yield of 1.71%. Bellevue Healthcare’s payout ratio is 3,750.00%.
Bellevue Healthcare Company Profile
Bellevue Healthcare Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Bellevue Asset Management AG. The fund is managed by Bellevue Advisors Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across healthcare sector. It seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the MSCI World Healthcare Index.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Bellevue Healthcare
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Powering Your Portfolio: The Utility Sector’s Electrifying Surge
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Adobe Stock Builds Long-Term Value: Consider Buying on the Dip
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Albemarle Jumps as Lithium Stock Buying Frenzy Takes Off
Receive News & Ratings for Bellevue Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellevue Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.