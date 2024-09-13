Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Acquires 1,483 Shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.07% of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FQAL. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000.

NYSEARCA:FQAL opened at $63.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.10 and its 200 day moving average is $59.86. Fidelity Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.21 and a fifty-two week high of $63.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $983.54 million, a PE ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.95.

The Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (FQAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Quality Factor index. The fund tracks an index of fundamentally- selected large and mid- cap US companies that are weighted according to a tiered scheme. FQAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

