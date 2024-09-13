Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Cuts Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 12.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,509 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $7,981,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE GD opened at $300.72 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $214.53 and a 1 year high of $306.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $82.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $292.01 and a 200 day moving average of $289.65.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.30 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. Research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $315.06.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GD

General Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.